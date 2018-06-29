Missouri House passes bill aimed at addressing ethics issues

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri House has passed legislation aimed at addressing ethics concerns in the only state that allows both unlimited campaign contributions and lobbyist gifts while permitting lawmakers to immediately become lobbyists after leaving office.

The House on Thursday approved the bill 132-14.

The original Senate bill blocked lawmakers elected next year from becoming lobbyists until two years after leaving office. It also prevented lobbyists from paying for out-of-state trips for lawmakers.

House Republicans bulked up the Senate measure to also limit lobbyist gifts to $25. Other changes include applying a cooling-off period to current legislators, but allowing them to enter lobbying a year after leaving office.

Senators can either approve the amended bill as is or hash out differences with the House.