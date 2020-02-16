Missouri House passes charter expansion bill
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House has passed a bill that could allow charter schools to expand to more districts.
With an 83-76 vote on Thursday, the House passed a proposal that would allow charters to operate in more heavily-populated districts such as Springfield and Columbia. It would also allow charters to move into districts with at least one low-performing school
Opponents decried the proposal, saying it doesn't offer enough accountability for charter schools that have a mixed bag of success scores in urban districts where they are currently allowed to operate.
House Speaker Todd Richardson and other supporters say the bill would bring more accountability because it allows the Department of Education to refuse to renew a charter if it doesn't meet certain standards. It also won't allow more charters to open if the Legislature doesn't fully fund the state school formula.
The legislation now moves to the Senate.
[Editor's note: This story has been updated to include the latest information.]