Missouri House passes guidelines on embryo custody battles
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Guidelines on how courts should handle custody battles over embryos are moving through the Missouri Legislature.
The House approved a proposal Monday that says judges must consider what would give an embryo the best chance of developing when settling a custody dispute between egg and sperm donors.
Courts could not allow embryos to be terminated or unused in disputes, but a donor would be allowed to give up their parental rights and obligations.
The measure was spurred by a St. Louis woman in a legal dispute with her ex-husband over access to two embryos.
Rep. John McCaherty, a High Ridge Republican, said courts have left embryos frozen rather than granting custody to a donor.
The measure now goes to the Senate.
More News
Grid
List
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A man was killed when he was struck by a semi truck while walking along... More >>
in
OSAGE COUNTY - One woman is dead after a motorcycle crash in Osage County Saturday afternoon. The crash happened... More >>
in
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) - A conservative political action committee in Missouri is facing accusations of racism after posting a website... More >>
in
(CNN) -- The recent uptick in coronavirus cases across the United States has emergency physicians fearing it could represent the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — More than 150 University of Missouri students have been caught using group chats to cheat on... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - In the first win under first year Head Coach Eliah Drinkwitz Mizzou upset 17th ranked LSU on Saturday... More >>
in
SALEM, Mo. (AP) — A southern Missouri man who spent 12 years in prison for murder before the Missouri Supreme... More >>
in
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has warned that his country will “fully mobilize” its... More >>
in
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Layered bar/line... More >>
in
FULTON - Firefighters responded to a fire that left a house destroyed in Fulton on Friday night. Firefighters say... More >>
in
Hurricane Delta leaves hundreds of thousands without power as it pummels parts of Louisiana and Texas
(CNN) -- With fierce sideways rain pelting their homes and lashing winds tearing at their roofs -- or the tarps... More >>
in
MID-MISSOURI - Week 7 of Friday Night Fever is here. Before you head out to your team's game, check out... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - MU announced an in-person commencement ceremony for December graduates will not be held this fall. MU officials say... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - In a status hearing on Friday, a bond reduction hearing for Joseph Elledge was set for November 30th.... More >>
in
(CNN) -- The Commission on Presidential Debates on Friday canceled the second debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden after... More >>
in
Welcome to Week 7 of Friday Night Fever! Our Game of the Week features the very first matchup between cross-town... More >>
in
MID-MISSOURI - Below are scores from high school football games from across mid-Missouri. Final scores are in bold and home... More >>
in
The Missouri Supreme Court has upheld a new state law that requires people wanting to vote remotely this year to... More >>
in