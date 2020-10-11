Missouri House passes guidelines on embryo custody battles

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Guidelines on how courts should handle custody battles over embryos are moving through the Missouri Legislature.

The House approved a proposal Monday that says judges must consider what would give an embryo the best chance of developing when settling a custody dispute between egg and sperm donors.

Courts could not allow embryos to be terminated or unused in disputes, but a donor would be allowed to give up their parental rights and obligations.

The measure was spurred by a St. Louis woman in a legal dispute with her ex-husband over access to two embryos.

Rep. John McCaherty, a High Ridge Republican, said courts have left embryos frozen rather than granting custody to a donor.

The measure now goes to the Senate.