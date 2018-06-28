Missouri House passes legislation to protect Airbnb

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Some Missouri lawmakers want to protect lodging websites such as Airbnb from local ordinances that could regulate the services out of business in the state.

House members on Monday voted 85-66 for the legislation, which includes a laundry list of other provisions. The measure already passed the Senate, but will head back to that chamber because of amendments.

Springfield Republican Rep. Eric Burlison says the aim is to stop city restrictions that could block residents from renting out their homes to vacationers through sites such as Airbnb.

The provision would bar local ordinances banning or "unreasonably restricting" the practice. Current restrictions could stay in place, and cities could impose limits for safety reasons.

Blue Springs Republican Rep. Sheila Solon says the measure would take away local control.