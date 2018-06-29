Missouri House passes limits on paid political consulting

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Some Missouri lawmakers in both chambers have reached an agreement on a bill that is part of a package of ethics legislation.

The House voted 136-17 Thursday for a bill banning lawmakers and statewide elected officials from working as paid political consultants while they are in office. The bill now awaits a final Senate vote.

In February, the Senate passed a version that defined political consultants differently.

Lawmakers from each chamber met over the past month to work out a compromise. They agreed on wording to allow politicians with businesses to enter into contracts with campaigns as long as their businesses are not ordinarily involved in politics.

Bill sponsor Rep. Shamed Dogan said the businesses would only be allowed to offer goods, not services such as direct mail advertising.