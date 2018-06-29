Missouri House passes limits on union fees in paychecks

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House passed legislation requiring public employees' annual, written permission for unions to withhold dues from their paychecks.

Lawmakers passed the bill Thursday by a vote of 110-47. That's significant because it exceeded the 109 votes that would be necessary to override a gubernatorial veto.

The bill now heads to the Senate.

Supporters said the measure would make unions more accountable to their members.

Rep. Courtney Allen Curtis was the only Democrat to vote for the bill. He said unions haven't done enough to support black workers or their communities.

Opponents said this was an effort by business groups to erode unions' power, rather than something workers want. Seven Republicans and one independent voted against it.

First-responders such as police and firefighters would be exempt from the measure.