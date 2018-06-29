Missouri House passes prescription drug take-back bill

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House has passed a bill to create a prescription drug take-back program in the state.

Lawmakers voted 147-4 in favor of the proposal on Monday. It now heads to the Senate.

If made law, the measure would allow for drop-off boxes for unused prescriptions at pharmacies approved by the Drug Enforcement Agency. Currently, local pharmacies are barred from taking prescriptions they didn't dispense.

Republican sponsor Rep. Jay Barnes says the goal is to help combat the opioid crisis.

The Senate has already passed a bill that would allow for a drug-take back program.