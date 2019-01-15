Missouri House plan would undo some minimum prison sentences

20 hours 41 minutes 43 seconds ago Monday, January 14 2019 Jan 14, 2019 Monday, January 14, 2019 12:48:00 PM CST January 14, 2019 in News
By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Rethinking the benefit of prisons, Missouri House leaders are backing legislation that could effectively undo mandatory minimum sentencing laws for many nonviolent criminals.

The Missouri legislation reflects a national trend toward more lenient prison terms for some drug offenders and other low-level criminals, as governments shift toward alternative strategies that are focused more specifically on rehabilitation.

Missouri's prison population peaked at 33,243 in September 2017 but has since fallen to 30,260, the Department of Corrections said Monday. In recent years, Missouri has had the eighth-highest incarceration rate among the states.

Republican House Speaker Elijah Haahr, who was elected by colleagues last week to the chamber's top spot, implored lawmakers during an opening day speech to provide opportunities to "those in a broken criminal justice system." One way to do that is to reform the state's sentencing laws, he said.

"Both in the state and nationally, we've got a lot of people that are in jail, especially on nonviolent offenses. These are people that could come out and they could probably go to work tomorrow if we gave them the opportunity," Haahr, of Springfield, told reporters.

Haahr told The Associated Press that he believes there is momentum to pass legislation this year in Missouri, following a similar move by Congress. President Donald Trump signed a law last month reducing prison sentences for some federal drug crimes and boosting prison rehabilitation programs.

Haahr is backing legislation sponsored by House Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith. The measure would allow judges to make exceptions to a state law requiring offenders to serve 40, 50 or 80 percent of their prison terms, depending on their number of previous prison convictions. Judges would weigh the person's character, chances of rehabilitation and whether a mandatory minimum prison term is necessary to protect the public. But sentencing exceptions could not be granted for offenses involving serious physical force, firearms or most sexual crimes.

Smith sponsored a similar bill last year that the House passed late in the session but that stalled in the Senate. He said his intention is that Missouri's minimum sentencing law no longer would be mandatory for nonviolent crimes, but that a requirement for dangerous felons to serve 85 percent of their sentences would remain.

"If we can keep folks out of prison, get them rehabilitated, put them on a different track, not only does it lead to better outcomes in their lives, but .... ultimately the hope would be that we could avoid having to build these two new prison facilities at hundreds of millions of dollars of expense," said Smith, of Carthage.

Smith's legislation has support from House Democrats, who have been pushing for several years for a variety of criminal justice changes.

Many of Missouri's minimum sentencing laws date to the 1980s and 1990s, when officials were trying to lock up people for longer to prevent crime.

Missouri had about 18,870 prisoners in January 1996, when then-Gov. Mel Carnahan presented a budget touting that he had signed "some of the toughest anti-crime bills in the country." Carnahan's budget book declared: "Increasing prison capacity is crucial to controlling crime."

Republican Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz listed "safe communities" among his priorities in his opening day remarks. He did not specifically mention criminal justice legislation, but he told reporters that he would review the House proposals.

"I don't necessarily know that the system is broken," said Schatz, of Sullivan. "But there may be some elements that probably need to be looked at."

More News

Grid
List

McCaskill steps into new role as TV political analyst
McCaskill steps into new role as TV political analyst
ST. LOUIS - Former Democratic Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill began her first job Tuesday since being defeated by Republican Josh... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, January 15 2019 Jan 15, 2019 Tuesday, January 15, 2019 7:43:00 AM CST January 15, 2019 in News

Columbia City Council candidates to respond to public concerns in forum
Columbia City Council candidates to respond to public concerns in forum
COLUMBIA – Columbia citizens will have the chance to put their questions and concerns to city council candidates Tuesday night.... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, January 15 2019 Jan 15, 2019 Tuesday, January 15, 2019 7:24:00 AM CST January 15, 2019 in News

Crews respond to Jefferson City house fire
Crews respond to Jefferson City house fire
JEFFERSON CITY - A home was damaged after an early morning fire Tuesday, but no injuries have been reported. ... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, January 15 2019 Jan 15, 2019 Tuesday, January 15, 2019 7:01:00 AM CST January 15, 2019 in News

Government shutdown pushes early deadline for February SNAP program benefits
Government shutdown pushes early deadline for February SNAP program benefits
JEFFERSON CITY - The government shutdown is causing those on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Food Stamp program,... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, January 15 2019 Jan 15, 2019 Tuesday, January 15, 2019 4:23:00 AM CST January 15, 2019 in News

Fire damages Fulton home
Fire damages Fulton home
FULTON - The Fulton Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire at 105 West Oliver Street on Monday evening.... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, January 15 2019 Jan 15, 2019 Tuesday, January 15, 2019 12:04:00 AM CST January 15, 2019 in News

The next winter storm will be different than last weekend's
The next winter storm will be different than last weekend's
Watch KOMU 8 newscasts and download the KOMU WX app for live coverage and alerts. COLUMBIA - Yes, it's... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, January 14 2019 Jan 14, 2019 Monday, January 14, 2019 8:02:00 PM CST January 14, 2019 in Weather

New candidate running for Jefferson City Mayor
New candidate running for Jefferson City Mayor
COLUMBIA - A small business owner is challenging the current Jefferson City mayor. Tiwan Lewis is a veteran... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, January 14 2019 Jan 14, 2019 Monday, January 14, 2019 5:23:00 PM CST January 14, 2019 in News

Road services continue throughout Columbia neighborhoods
Road services continue throughout Columbia neighborhoods
COLUMBIA - Columbia's Department of Public Works said it was still working non-stop Monday to clear roads after a weekend... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, January 14 2019 Jan 14, 2019 Monday, January 14, 2019 4:17:00 PM CST January 14, 2019 in News

Weekend power outages bring reminder of concerns about lineworkers' pay
Weekend power outages bring reminder of concerns about lineworkers' pay
COLUMBIA - The power outages people experienced over the weekend demonstrates Columbia's "luck has run out" when it comes to... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, January 14 2019 Jan 14, 2019 Monday, January 14, 2019 3:52:00 PM CST January 14, 2019 in News

Defendant in deadly store attack accused in earlier assault
Defendant in deadly store attack accused in earlier assault
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The man accused of killing a woman and sexually assaulting two others inside a suburban St.... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, January 14 2019 Jan 14, 2019 Monday, January 14, 2019 3:41:00 PM CST January 14, 2019 in News

Columbia woman splits big lottery prize
Columbia woman splits big lottery prize
COLUMBIA — A Columbia woman is splitting a $99,000 prize after purchasing a winning Missouri Lottery ticket at a... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, January 14 2019 Jan 14, 2019 Monday, January 14, 2019 1:44:00 PM CST January 14, 2019 in News

Auditor Nicole Galloway sworn in for second term
Auditor Nicole Galloway sworn in for second term
JEFFERSON CITY - Nicole Galloway began her second term as Missouri's 38th state auditor Monday afternoon. Taking the oath... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, January 14 2019 Jan 14, 2019 Monday, January 14, 2019 1:20:00 PM CST January 14, 2019 in News

Missouri House plan would undo some minimum prison sentences
Missouri House plan would undo some minimum prison sentences
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Rethinking the benefit of prisons, Missouri House leaders are backing legislation that could effectively undo... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, January 14 2019 Jan 14, 2019 Monday, January 14, 2019 12:48:00 PM CST January 14, 2019 in News

GOP: FBI should review conflict between Baker, unions
GOP: FBI should review conflict between Baker, unions
KANSAS CITY (AP) — The leader of the Missouri Republican party says the FBI should review a standoff between Kansas... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, January 14 2019 Jan 14, 2019 Monday, January 14, 2019 12:40:00 PM CST January 14, 2019 in News

Warrant issued for suspect in southwest Missouri killing
Warrant issued for suspect in southwest Missouri killing
JOPLIN (AP) — Authorities are looking for a suspect in a southwest Missouri killing. The Joplin Globe reports that... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, January 14 2019 Jan 14, 2019 Monday, January 14, 2019 11:54:00 AM CST January 14, 2019 in News

Branson to honor 17 killed in tour boat accident
Branson to honor 17 killed in tour boat accident
BRANSON, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri city where 17 people died in a tour boat accident last year plans... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, January 14 2019 Jan 14, 2019 Monday, January 14, 2019 11:48:00 AM CST January 14, 2019 in News

Fur flies over new no-dog rule in the Missouri House
Fur flies over new no-dog rule in the Missouri House
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri House officials are putting a tight leash on which state representatives and staff members can... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, January 14 2019 Jan 14, 2019 Monday, January 14, 2019 10:48:00 AM CST January 14, 2019 in News

Warren County district adopts four-day school week schedule
Warren County district adopts four-day school week schedule
WARRENTON (AP) — A school district in eastern Missouri has voted to join a growing trend statewide and adopt... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, January 14 2019 Jan 14, 2019 Monday, January 14, 2019 10:19:00 AM CST January 14, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 30°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
10am 31°
11am 33°
12pm 35°
1pm 36°