Missouri House Postpones Final Vote on Tanning Consent Bill

COLUMBIA -The Missouri House brought up a controversial tanning bed bill Thursday but postponed voting on it. The bill mandates parents sign a consent form before their children ages 17 and under can use a tanning bed.

If the bill passes, a parent would have to annually appear in person at the tanning facility and sign a consent form for their minor's use of the tanning bed. Anyone violating this law would be subject to $100 fine. Any tanning facility violating the provisions would be subject to a $1,000 fine for each violation.

Missouri is one of the few states that does not require permission from parents to tan. Despite the lack of state laws, many tanning salons in Missouri already practice the act of signing parental consent.

The bill not only protects minors, but the tanning salons as well. In the event that someone is diagnosed with skin cancer after using a tanning bed, the person will not be able to sue the salon because of the liability form he or she previously signed.