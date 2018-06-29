Missouri House presses for higher ed cuts, K-12 increase

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri House members are pressing forward with a budget that would cut funding to public colleges and universities while providing a record amount to elementary and secondary schools.

The House began debate Tuesday on a proposed $27.8 billion operating budget for next year that includes nearly $3.4 billion in basic state aid for K-12 school districts. The plan provides the full increase called for under a state school funding law and significantly exceeds the recommendation of Gov. Eric Greitens.

Higher education would not fare as well. The House plan would cut funding for most institutions by 6.6 percent and for the University of Missouri system by 9 percent, though that's a smaller cut than Greitens' originally proposed.

Representatives defeated several attempts Tuesday to cut even more from the university system.