Missouri House proposes expanding A+ Scholarship for college

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri students in private schools would be eligible for the state's A+ Scholarship under a bill advancing in the Legislature.

House members added the provision to legislation passed Monday that's aimed at ensuring students who study abroad also are eligible for the scholarship.

The scholarship now goes to students at participating public schools who meet GPA, attendance and community service requirements. It covers two years of community college tuition.

The bill would waive a requirement that students attend a public school in Missouri the three years before graduation. The goal is to help study abroad students.

The provision added by the House also would expand the scholarship to students in private schools that choose to participate.

The bill is headed back to the Senate because of the House changes.