Missouri House rejects medical marijuana proposal

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A proposal to legalize medical marijuana has again failed in the Missouri House.

Lawmakers quashed the measure Wednesday on a 71-85 vote. The legislation would have allowed doctors to recommend marijuana for patients suffering from debilitating illnesses, such as AIDS or epilepsy.

The proposal also would have created a licensing regime for commercial marijuana growers and retailers.

House lawmakers killed a similar measure in April after scaling it back to only cover hospice patients.

The proposal would have gone on the August ballot if it had passed the Legislature.

Supporters said the legislation could have helped stave off a more permissive measure that could appear on the ballot this November. Activists have submitted a petition to ask voters to add medical marijuana to the Missouri Constitution.