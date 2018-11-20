Missouri House Set to Vote on Budget Approval

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri House is set to vote Thursday on the approval of the budget for fiscal year 2014.

The budget is nearly $25 billion. The budget includes a $66 million increase for K-12 schools and a $25 million increase for state universities and community colleges.

Republican budget writers have not restored full funding for Missouri's Motor Vehicles division within the Department of Revenue. Current funding would only last through February 2014. The remaining four months of the fiscal year would depend on whether they change he policy of scanning and storing documents for driver's license applications.

The budget does not include the Medicaid expansion proposed by Governor Jay Nixon.

Missouri lawmakers have until Friday to send the state budget to the Governor.

