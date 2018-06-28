Missouri House speaker apologizes for actions with intern

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri House Speaker John Diehl is attempting to repair his reputation and retain his powerful position while seeking forgiveness for what he describes as his "poor judgment" with an intern.

Diehl apologized Wednesday for his actions following a newspaper report that he had exchanged sexually charged text messages with a college student who had been serving as a legislative intern.

The Republican lawmaker also said he would not resign and appealed to colleagues for their continued support as Democratic lawmakers launched an effort to try to remove him from the speakership to which he was elected in January.

The Capitol drama was unfolding as Missouri lawmakers pressed toward a Friday deadline to pass legislation, with tensions already high because of policy disagreements.