Missouri House Speaker Steven Tilley Resigns

JEFFERSON CITY - House Speaker Steven Tilley, R-Perryville, announced his resignation Monday as speaker and as a member of the state house. Tilley said in a news release his resignation would be effective just before midnight.

"Over the past eight years I sometimes put the interest of the caucus and the House ahead of my family," Tilley said in a written statement. "My decision to resign early is one I made with my daughters and that puts my family first"

The release said Tilley will continue his optometry practice in Perryville and will remain active in politics and public policy.

Tilley was first elected to the house in 2004, Tilley has served almost the full eight years allowed under the Missouri Constitution. He faced term limits and could not run for another term in the house. Tilley served as the majority floor leader for three years and was elected speaker in January of 2011.

Tilley drew criticism earlier this year with his decision to place a bust of radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh in the Hall of Famous Missourians. Despite protests from Democrats and women's groups, Tilley pushed through the move and hosted Limbaugh himself for a closed-door speech in the house chamber.