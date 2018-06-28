Missouri House Spent $1,100 on Camera for Rush bust

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri House has spent more than $1,100 on a security camera to keep watch over a new bronze bust of conservative commentator Rush Limbaugh.

House Clerk Adam Crumbliss said Thursday that he authorized the camera because of concerns that the Limbaugh bust might be vandalized.

Limbaugh was inducted into the Hall of Famous Missourians last week during a closed-door ceremony intended to keep away protesters. His bust went on public display at the state Capitol after lawmakers ended their annual session last Friday.

The Hall of Famous Missourians features dozens of busts of people such as President Harry Truman, Walt Disney and former Cardinals baseball star Stan Musial. But Limbaugh's bust is the only one with a camera specifically pointed at it.

