Missouri House to hear world history requirement bill

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri House of Representatives is scheduled to hear a bill Monday that looks at changing graduation requirements for high schools.

Rep. Brandon Ellington, D-Kansas City, sponsored HB 1982.

HB 1982 proposes adding world history as a graduation requirement in all Missouri public and charter high schools.

Under the bill, passing a world history test or demonstrating proficency would not satisfy the requirement.

The House Elementary and Secondary Education committee is scheduled to hear the bill at 1:30 p.m. Monday, along with HB 2117, which would let public schools add water and swim safety to the physical education curriculum for third graders up through high school seniors.