Missouri House votes to form new Capitol Complex Committee

JEFFERSON CITY - The House voted and approved a bill to establish a new Capitol Complex Committee Thursday.

The committee would consist of the Governor, the Speaker of the House of Representatives and the President Pro Tem of the Senate. Representative Scott Fitzpatrick, R-Shell Knob, is sponsoring the bill.

The bill states the committee would supervise the state capitol building, parking garages and any state-owned buildings adjacent to the Capitol.

"Supporters say that this bill will allow the House and the Senate to participate in discussions about the building in which they reside and to help determine how the space would be best utilized and kept secured," according to the bill's summary.

Currently the Board of Public Buildings along with the Division of Facilities Management, Design and Construction, oversees these state faciliities. The board is composed of the governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.

The proposed committee's would decide any action regarding the buildings or property under the purview of the committee.

The bill still needs to be voted on by the Senate.