Missouri House Will Decide Fate of Tax Bill Tuesday

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Senate voted to override a vetoed tax bill Monday, bringing it one step closer to becoming law. The bill, SB509, would phase in a $620 million cut to the state's income tax rates.

Governor Jay Nixon vetoed the bill May 1, calling it an "ill-conceived, fiscally irresponsible experiment."

The Senate got exactly a two-thirds majority vote of 23-8, along party lines.

After the vote, the bill went to the House and was hotly debated by representatives.

In order to get a two-thirds majority in the House, every Republican and one Democrat will need to vote to override the veto.

The House scheduled the vote for 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Supporters of the bill say it will help the economy.