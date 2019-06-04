Missouri Humane Society rescuing animals stranded in flooded areas

Tuesday, June 04 2019
By: Lindsey Wilkerson, KOMU 8 Digital Producer
WINFIELD - The Humane Society of Missouri sent a team to flooded areas along the Mississippi River on Tuesday to help the many pets they said are stranded on rooftops and porches.
The organization's Disaster Response Team will be using two boats, three trucks, and a transport trailer to hold up to 35 animals.
Displaced animals will be placed in a temporary shelter in the Humane Society of Missouri Headquarters in St. Louis.
While the St. Charles County shelter is at capacity, the Humane Society of Missouri is working to provide temporary shelter for pets that belong to people displaced by flooding.
People in St. Charles County who need temporary housing for their pets should contact the St. Charles County Pet Center at 636-949-7387.
To donate to the Humane Society's flood rescue and sheltering efforts, contact 314-951-1542 or visit its website.

