Missouri hunters kill 91,000 deer opening weekend

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Hunters have killed more than 91,000 deer in Missouri so far this firearms season.

The Missouri Department of Conservation on Monday said the number of deer shot during opening weekend is up roughly 30,000 from 61,446 last year.

The last time hunters checked this many deer during the first weekend of the season was in 2010, when Missouri reported 97,856 animals were killed.

Franklin County had the largest harvest with 1,839 deer, followed by Howell and Callaway counties with a little less than 1,800 each.