Missouri hyperloop engineers visit MU campus

COLUMBIA - A drive from Kansas City to St. Louis takes about a four hours, but a proposed hyperloop that might run between the cities could cut down that time significantly.

On Thursday night, Virgin Hyperloop One and Black & Veatch came to the MU campus to get ideas for the hyperloop from the public.

The purpose of the event “[is to] enhance the user experience of the hyperloop," said Danene Brooks, director of marketing and communications for the MU School of Engineering.

According to Virgin Hyperloop One engineers, the pods of the hyperloop travel about 600-700 mph. That long drive could turn into a 35 minute ride if the hyperloop is built in Missouri.

“I could get home to St. Louis in 15 minutes,” said Claire Hughes, an MU engineering student.

Students had an hour to brainstorm ways to enhance the hyperloop and two minutes to present their ideas to Virgin Hyperloop One engineers and others.

This would be the first commercial hyperloop route in the state if it's built.

"I think it could increase our enrollment and business in the area," said Hughes.

There's no set timeline on the Missouri hyperloop, but engineers are gathering information in the meantime.





