Missouri, Illinois Leaders to discuss River Crossing at St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Officials from Missouri and Illinois will be in St. Louis today for a forum on a new bridge proposed for St. Louis. Among those attending today's forum at the Scottrade Center are Missouri Lieutenant Governor Peter Kinder and transportation chief Pete Rahn, and Illinois Secretary of Transportation Milton Sees. The event begins with a noon lunch followed by a panel discussion at 12:30. Officials from the two states have sparred over the bridge and how to pay for it. Rahn supports tolls, but Illinois officials are opposed, saying tolls would be a hardship for the tens of thousands of Illinois commuters who work in St. Louis.