Missouri Incumbents Seek Re-election in Statewide Races

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri incumbents are seeking re-election for attorney general, lieutenant governor and state treasurer. Two state House colleagues are running in the open race for secretary of state.

The outcome in Tuesday's races for four statewide offices could have a significant effect on how state government operates for the next four years.

Republican Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder is seeking a rare third term. He's challenged by Democratic former Auditor Susan Montee.

On the Democratic side, Attorney General Chris Koster and Treasurer Clint Zweifel are running for second terms. Koster faces St. Louis attorney Ed Martin, and Zweifel faces state House member Cole McNary.

State House colleagues Democrat Jason Kander and Republican Shane Schoeller are running for secretary of state. Secretary of State Robin Carnahan didn't seek a third term.