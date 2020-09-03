Missouri Industrial Hemp plan approved

JEFFERSON CITY - The U.S. Department of Agriculture approved Missouri's Industrial Hemp program on Wednesday.

The plan sets regulatory framework through the 2021 growing season and provides the Missouri Department of Agriculture with primary oversight of industrial hemp production in state.

According to a news release, the USDA did not require any changes to the existing state guidelines.

2020 was the first year of industrial hemp growing in Missouri. According to the release, there were 197 registered producers and 75 agricultural hemp propagule and seed permit holders in the first growing season.

In addition, there were 3,696 acres of planned growth for the first year and 63 industrial hemp samplers.