Missouri infant fatally shot by 5-year-old brother

By: The Associated Press

ELMO - A 9-month-old northwest Missouri boy is dead after being accidentally shot in the head by his 5-year-old brother.

Nodaway County Sheriff Darren White said the baby was pronounced dead at Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City just before noon on Monday.

The Kansas City Star reported emergency responders were called to an Elmo home at 8:58 a.m. on Monday after a 5-year-old found a loaded .22 caliber handgun and apparently was handling it when it fired.

White said the bullet struck the 9-month-old, who was in a playpen.

The sheriff said there is no reason to believe the tragedy was anything other than an accident.