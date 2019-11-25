Missouri inmate given life sentence for prison murder

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An inmate in central Missouri has been sentenced to life in prison without parole after pleading guilty to a fellow inmate's death.

The News Tribune reports that 29-year-old Terry Volner pleaded guilty on Wednesday to first-degree murder for fatally striking 67-year-old Jose Benitez in 2013. Volner is currently an inmate at the Jefferson City Correctional Center.

The plea was based on an agreement with prosecutors who originally wanted to seek the death penalty in the case.

Prosecutors said in court documents that Volner committed the killing "for the purpose of receiving money or any other thing of monetary value from the victim."

Volner was already serving a life sentence without parole for killing a child in 2011.

Public defender Tom Jacquinot tells The Associated Press the ruling is a "just resolution" under the circumstances.