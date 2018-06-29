Missouri Interstates Need Funding Fix

"They're crumbling under continued heavy use," said Gen. Barry McCaffrey of the National Highway Trasportation Board. "We've got to invest in America's future."

McCaffrey said interstates are vital arteries in the U.S. So, he said the nation can't afford to neglect them, and MoDOT agreed.

"I-70 has gotten to the point that we have a lot of congestion," said Roger Schwartze, MoDOT district engineer. "We're having more accidents today. Something will have to be done about I-70 in the future."

McCaffrey said new electronic tolls are one way to pay for improvements, but officials have to be creative with fundraising. And, he thinks federal funds should pay, not the state.

"In a state like Missouri, with 32,000 miles of highway system, how can you afford to maintain this national asset for 300 million of us?" he asked.

Missouri interstates see at least 50 million vehicle miles each day. Missouri awarded its first interstate construction contract Aug. 2, 1956.