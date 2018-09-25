Missouri investigating vandalism at dorm

By: The Associated Press

COLUMBIA (AP) — University of Missouri police are investigating another incident of vandalism targeting minorities.

University spokesman Christian Basi said Friday the vandalism included a symbol that targets cultural and religious minorities. He says the university isn't identifying the symbol found Oct. 24 on a dorm bathroom wall because the investigation is ongoing.

Rabbi Avraham Lapine, director of Chabad of MU, says the symbol was a Nazi swastika.

In April, authorities found a swastika in another Missouri dormitory. Bradley Becker pleaded guilty to second-degree property damage and was given a suspended 90-day sentence. He was also placed on two years' unsupervised probation.

Basi says if the individual responsible for the latest vandalism is a student he or she could face disciplinary action from a reprimand to expulsion.