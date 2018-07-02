Missouri, Iowa, Ohio State, headline NCAA wrestling meet

ST. LOUIS (AP) - There's no odds-on favorite for the NCAA team wrestling title for the first time in years.

About the only thing everyone seems to agree on is that it won't be Penn State.

The four-time champions Nittany Lions likely will see their run atop college wrestling come to an end during this year's national meet, which begins Thursday through Saturday in St. Louis.

In place of Penn State is a trio of favorites: Iowa, Ohio State and Missouri, with Cornell, Minnesota and Oklahoma State close behind.

The Hawkeyes spent most of the season ranked first. But Missouri beat Iowa last month, and Ohio State managed to tie the Hawkeyes for the Big Ten title.