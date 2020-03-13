Missouri issues first eWic cards

JEFFERSON CITY - The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) has issued its electronic version, eWIC, to Mid-Missouri participants.

The electronic benefits transfer card provides participants across the state an easier and more convenient way to shop. The new cards are meant to decrease time at the checkout, provide flexibility to when buying WIC-approved food, and provide all household benefits on one card.

"Our participants are excited becuase it will be a lot easier when they shop at the store," said Sue Wilman, the Nutritionist at the Cooper County Public Health Department.

While this is a statewide initiative, the eWic technology implemented its pilot phase in counties across central Missouri including:

Audrain

Boone

Callaway

Cole

Cooper

Howard

Miller

Moniteau

Osage

The pilot phase started the first week of March and will last until June before it expands to additional counties.

The initiative is set to be completely implemented statewide by August 1.