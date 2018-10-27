Missouri jailer claims inmate tempted him to have sex
FORSYTH — Court documents say a southwest Missouri jailer who is charged with having sex with an inmate told a detective that the inmate was "tempting" him.
The Springfield News-Leader reports that 51-year-old Jay Senger was charged Tuesday with three felony counts of having sex with a prisoner while working at the Taney County Jail. He is free on bond. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.
Charging documents say the inmate told a jail administrator Monday that she performed oral sex on Senger and consented to him touching her sexually while he stood in the doorway of her cell after lockdown.
The documents say Senger told a detective during an interview that the inmate was "tempting" and "teasing" him.
