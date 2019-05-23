Missouri Job Center hosts walk-in hiring event

COLUMBIA - People looking for work will have a chance to mingle with about a dozen employers at a hiring event at the Columbia Public Library on Wednesday morning.

The Missouri Job Center event is a walk-in where people can present their resumes and talk to hiring managers.

The center expects 8-12 employers to be there.

Angela Scott of the Columbia Public Library, said it has these walk-in hiring events every fourth Wednesday of the month.

"We've had anywhere from 50-75 people come in for our event," she said.

The Missouri Job Center said the employers expected to be there are:

Alternative Community Training (ACT)

Boone County Family Resources

City of Columbia

Columbia Public Schools

Integrity

Kelly Services

MBS Textbook Exchange

Mid-Missouri Legal Services

MU Health Care

MU SOS Temporary Staffing

Parallon Business Solutions

Quaker Oats

XTREAM

Scott said, having it at the library makes it easy for job seekers who can just walk in and see what's happening and print out their resumes if they want.

"We have had, at one of ours, we had a couple people that got hired on the spot by one of the vendors that came in. So that was really cool to see," Scott said.

According to the United States Labor Statistics, 2.8 percent of Columbia residents are unemployed.