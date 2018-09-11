Missouri Job Corps converges on Jefferson City to speak with legislators and public

JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri branches of the Job Corps program are meeting at the capitol for the first time on Wednesday in hopes of educating lawmakers and Missourians about its services.

Job Corps will bring admissions counselors, career placement staff and graduates from all over the state to the capitol building to do an information fair for legislators and public.

Kim Stockstill, an admissions counselor for Job Corps, says the program needs events like these to help spread awareness of their service.

“Job Corps is a word of mouth program. We rely heavily on providing information at events like this so we can get job core information out to the youth who need the training and to the Missouri businesses who need the certified employees,” Stockstill said.

Job Crops is a free education and training program for eligible young people at least 16 years of age that qualify as low income.

The program has three centers in Missouri in Excelsior Springs, Mingo and St. Louis as well as an office in Jefferson City.

Its impact on Missouri and across the country has helped train and connect numerous unemployed people with the training and jobs they need.

“We’ve been around for over 50 years. We’ve helped three million young people in getting trained, certified and employment and starting their careers. It’s important for individuals to realize that we are an option. We are something they should definitely take a hard look at.”

Job Corps will be on the third floor of the capitol building from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. tomorrow and will also have staff and graduates at the Jefferson City office to meet with prospective Missourians.

For more information on the program and how to sign up, you can visit Job Corps’ website.