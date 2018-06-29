Missouri jobless benefit cuts could test legislative powers
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Republican lawmakers are pressing ahead with plans to enact one of the nation's most restrictive unemployment laws later this year - even though Missouri's governor and a former Supreme Court judge says they can't.
Senators ended their session in May without taking the final vote needed to override Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon's veto of a bill cutting unemployment benefits to as few as 13 weeks.
Nixon says that means his veto has been upheld.
But top Republican senators say they can do it during a September session.
Nixon and former Missouri Chief Justice Michael Wolff both say the state constitution doesn't allow that. They say a provision permitting September overrides only applies to bills vetoed in the final week of the session. Nixon vetoed the unemployment bill before then.