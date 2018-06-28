Missouri judge doubles bond for suspect in police shooting

CLAYTON (AP) — A Missouri judge has doubled the bond to $1 million for a man accused of shooting a police officer in the neck during a traffic stop, leaving him paralyzed.

St. Louis County Circuit Judge Joseph Dueker raised the cash-only bond Monday after prosecutors pressed for it to be higher against 31-year-old Antonio Taylor.

Taylor is charged with first-degree assault of a law enforcement officer, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a weapon in last month's wounding of Ballwin officer Michael Flamion.

A prosecutor pressed last week in a court filing that Taylor's minimal ties to the area might make him a flight risk, and that the severity of Flamion's injuries warrant the higher bond.

Taylor's public defenders countered that the initial bond already was out of his financial reach.