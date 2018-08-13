Missouri judge rules pact with Common Core testing 'illegal'

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Missouri judge says the state's membership to a testing company aligned with the national Common Core education standards is illegal and that it shouldn't pay fees to be part of the group.

Cole County Circuit judge Daniel Green ruled Tuesday that the state's partnership with the Common Core testing company is an "illegal interstate compact not authorized by the U.S. Congress."

The attorney general's office represents the state and is reviewing the ruling.

Missouri's education department budgeted about $4.3 million for member dues this fiscal year.

The Common Core education standards and tests aligned with them have been a magnet for critics, including the three plaintiffs in the court case ruled on Tuesday.