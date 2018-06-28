Missouri jury convicts man in fatal shooting of son

By: The Associated Press

BLOOMFIELD (AP) - A southwest Missouri man has been convicted of manslaughter in the death of his son while high on synthetic drugs.

The Daily American Republic reports that a Stoddard County jury returned the guilty verdict Thursday in the case against 43-year-old Charles Goforth of Catron.

Twenty-year-old Patrick Joseph Goforth was fatally shot in May 2012 inside the family home.

Charles Goforth testified that the shooting happened after he was jumped by an assailant as he entered the home.

But another of Charles Goforth's sons, Josh Goforth, said during a preliminary hearing that his father had been using bath salts for several months and was seeing imaginary people, even occasionally firing shots at the imaginary people.

Sentencing is set for June 22.