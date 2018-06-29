Missouri K-12 Students Receiving Free High-Tech Mapping Software

COLUMBIA, Mo - Missouri Geographic Alliance hosted by the University of Missouri is certifying youth programs in the state to now have free access to data and detailed maps for K-12 grade. Geographic Information System (GIS) will give student and teachers a plethora of educational possibilities.

Shannon White MU Coordinator of Missouri Geographic Alliance says, "Name something your want to know more about, and GIS can help you understand how it plays out in the real world and relates to other factors".

The GIS consists of interactive maps where satellite images can be overlaid with data from thousands of topics to show regional variations and changes over time. GIS will allow students to explore and create their own maps instead of just reading a book about a topic and since its not a textbook it will never be outdated.

The Missouri Geographic Alliance is hosting a one-day conference on September 29, 2012 at MU to give a hands-on workshop for teachers who want to use GIS in the classrooms.