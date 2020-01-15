Missouri K9 officers receive lifesaving ballistic vests

MISSOURI - The Humane Society of the United States donated 18 K9 ballistic vests to law enforcement agencies across Missouri.

Many agencies do not have a budget for their K9 officers, and the dogs' handlers must raise money through grants and donations to cover all expenses, including protective equipment.

“We are thrilled to be able to provide these lifesaving vests for local law enforcement agencies and their K9 officers,” said Amanda Good, Missouri state director for the Humane Society. “We appreciate what these officers do to protect us, and now their jobs are a little safer.”

Sheriff's offices Osage County, Laclede County, Moniteau County, Audrain County, Lincoln County, Douglas County, St. Francois County, Lafayette County, Bollinger County, and Franklin County received the vests in December.