Missouri, Kansas man indicted in 2 armed bank robberies

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Missouri man and a Kansas man have been indicted in two armed bank robberies.

The U.S. attorney's office says 46-year-old Terry Jacobs, of Kansas City, Missouri, and 26-year-old Jayme Wilson, of Basehor, Kansas, were charged in a seven-count superseding indictment returned Wednesday. It replaces an earlier indictment, adds Wilson as a co-defendant and includes additional charges.

Jacobs and Wilson are accused of robbing UMB Bank branches in Independence and Kansas City at gunpoint in December.

Besides the bank robberies, Jacobs is charged with robbing a Burger King restaurant, a Family Dollar Store and a Taco Bell restaurant. The three armed robberies happened in December in Kansas City.

Prosecutors say a total of about $8,100 was stolen.