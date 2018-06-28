Missouri, Kansas pioneer trail is nearly complete

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A hiking and biking trail through Missouri and Kansas will allow people to follow in the footsteps of pioneers.

The Kansas City Star reports that the 3-Trails Corridor will closely retrace the path of old wagon swales. The trail will start in the Missouri city of Sugar Creek and move through Independence, Raytown and south Kansas City. It will also go through the Kansas cities of Leawood, Overland Park, Olathe and Gardner.

Some stretches of the trail already exist, while others await construction.

The trail was sketched out 25 years ago by trail enthusiasts in Kansas City.

The National Park Service is working with the Mid-America Regional Council to come up with a comprehensive plan to involve all the counties and cities through which the trail will run.