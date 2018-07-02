Missouri Lake to be Renovated

ARCHIE (AP) - The state is planning major renovations to improve fishing conditions at a western Missouri lake.



The Department of Conservation says work will start this fall on the 45-acre Amarugia Lake near Archie in Cass County. The complete renovation will take about five years.



The department says the lake has had problems with poor fish populations and too much vegetation. The improvements are aimed at making the lake a long-term fishery for anglers.



State fisheries biologist Bob Mattucks says the lake is too shallow in many places for prime fish habitat. He says the state will eventually stock the lake with largemouth bass, bluegill, sunfish, channel catfish and fathead minnows.



The lake will reopen to anglers when the fish have reached catchable size.