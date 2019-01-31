Missouri Latest School with Digital Sports Network

COLUMBIA (AP) - The Texas Longhorn Network that pushed rival Texas A&M out the door of the Big 12 conference has quickly become a model for other conference schools.

Missouri is the latest Big 12 member to join the digital realm, alongside Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas State. The Mizzou Network will be an Internet-based channel with live broadcasts of the school's Olympic sports along with behind-the-scenes glimpses into previously off-limits activities such as football practices or basketball locker rooms.

The channel will roll out on Dec. 1. It will include some paid, premium content but mostly be available at no charge.

The network will carry applications for smart phones, tablet computers and Internet-capable TV.