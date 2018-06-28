Missouri Launches Pilot Program for New Standardized Testing

COLUMBIA - Missouri will launch a new standardized test pilot program at the end of April. The Smarter Balance program is a new standardized test that will be fully integrated into Missouri schools by 2013. For the first round of the pilot program, English and Math sections of the Smarter Balace assessment will be given to 360 randomly selected schools in the state.

Though the pilot program is a standardized test, the results will be used to better develop these tests in the future, and will not be assessing student learning this time around.

Sarah Potter with the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education said the test will be consistent with other states and will help improve and level education throughout the country. The test will also help to prepare students for college or a job after high school.