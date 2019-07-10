Missouri law could free hundreds from mandatory prison terms

21 hours 21 minutes 56 seconds ago Tuesday, July 09 2019 Jul 9, 2019 Tuesday, July 09, 2019 5:45:49 PM CDT July 09, 2019 in News
By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY — Hundreds of Missouri prisoners serving mandatory sentences for largely nonviolent offenses could become eligible for parole under a new law enacted Tuesday that Gov. Mike Parson touted as a criminal justice reform.

The bill exempts some nonviolent offenses from a state law requiring people to serve at least 40%, 50% or 80% of their prison terms, depending on their number of previous prison convictions. The law could make some prisoners immediately eligible for parole, probation or early release when it takes effect Aug. 28.

Parson, a former sheriff, said the bill would help bring "reform to Missouri's criminal justice system."

"I understand the challenges facing those working within the criminal justice system, and we have to do a better job," said Parson, a Republican.

The new Missouri law reflects a national trend toward more lenient prison terms for some low-level criminals as governments shift toward alternative strategies that are focused more specifically on rehabilitation. It received strong support from both Republicans and Democrats as it passed Missouri's GOP-led Legislature earlier this year.

Missouri's prison population peaked at 33,243 in September 2017 but had fallen to 28,038 as of Monday, due largely to other recent changes to Missouri's criminal sentencing laws, the Department of Corrections said.

The department estimates the new law could decrease Missouri's prison population by 192 people this year and by 925 people by the 2023 fiscal year. That could save the state about $1 million in avoided prison costs this year and nearly $5.9 million by 2023.

The measure would keep in place mandatory minimum sentences for murder, assault, rape, child sex crimes and the most serious levels of arson, burglary and robbery, as well as various other crimes. It also would subject people convicted of top-tier drug trafficking offenses to mandatory minimum sentences.

The advocacy group Families Against Mandatory Minimums said Missouri joins more than 30 other states that have revamped their mandatory sentencing laws.

"We are especially glad to see these reforms made retroactive, because getting a fair punishment shouldn't depend on something as arbitrary as the day you went to court," said Molly Gill, FAMM's vice president of policy.

The legislation also addresses courts that charge people who are arrested for the cost holding them in jail. It prohibits payment of such jail debts from being made a condition of probation and bars people from being arrested and put back in jail for not paying previous jail costs.

The Missouri Supreme Court ruled in March that local courts can't put people in jail for not paying previous jail debts.

The practice of charging and jailing people for their past jail debts gained public attention in Missouri through a series of articles written by St. Louis Post-Dispatch columnist Tony Messenger, who won a Pulitzer Prize for his work.

The legislation also drew support from the state chapter of the conservative group Americans for Prosperity.

"Our laws should help individuals get back up on their feet after tough times instead of creating more obstacles on their road to redemption," said Jeremy Cady, the Missouri director for Americans for Prosperity.

More News

Grid
List

EXCLUSIVE: Friend and family member of three murder suspects "floored" by news
EXCLUSIVE: Friend and family member of three murder suspects "floored" by news
MONITEAU COUNTY - Two murder cases have had significant developments in the past few weeks, and one woman knows the... More >>
25 minutes ago Wednesday, July 10 2019 Jul 10, 2019 Wednesday, July 10, 2019 2:42:00 PM CDT July 10, 2019 in News

Columbia/Boone County open cooling centers as heat soars
Columbia/Boone County open cooling centers as heat soars
COLUMBIA - With potentially deadly temperatures in mid-Missouri, the Columbia/Boone County health department is opening cooling centers. Anyone needing to... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, July 10 2019 Jul 10, 2019 Wednesday, July 10, 2019 12:53:00 PM CDT July 10, 2019 in News

MU announces record-breaking year in donations
MU announces record-breaking year in donations
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri leaders announced a record-breaking year in total funds raised, including the largest gift in Law... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, July 10 2019 Jul 10, 2019 Wednesday, July 10, 2019 12:47:00 PM CDT July 10, 2019 in News

Jury in deadly crash case to come from outside Boone County
Jury in deadly crash case to come from outside Boone County
COLUMBIA - The jury that will hear the case against a man charged with murder in a deadly crash will... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, July 10 2019 Jul 10, 2019 Wednesday, July 10, 2019 11:05:00 AM CDT July 10, 2019 in News

Jefferson City Public Schools contacts tornado-damaged homeowners about buyout
Jefferson City Public Schools contacts tornado-damaged homeowners about buyout
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Public Schools is considering a buyout of several homes damaged by the May 22 tornados.... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, July 09 2019 Jul 9, 2019 Tuesday, July 09, 2019 6:33:00 PM CDT July 09, 2019 in News

Columbia NICU nurse adopts ill baby from her hospital
Columbia NICU nurse adopts ill baby from her hospital
COLUMBIA - After raising two adult children, Kim McDaniel was not expecting to be the mother of a baby again.... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, July 09 2019 Jul 9, 2019 Tuesday, July 09, 2019 5:57:00 PM CDT July 09, 2019 in Continuous News

Missouri law could free hundreds from mandatory prison terms
Missouri law could free hundreds from mandatory prison terms
JEFFERSON CITY — Hundreds of Missouri prisoners serving mandatory sentences for largely nonviolent offenses could become eligible for parole... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, July 09 2019 Jul 9, 2019 Tuesday, July 09, 2019 5:45:49 PM CDT July 09, 2019 in News

Missouri report warns of earthquake insurance collapse
Missouri report warns of earthquake insurance collapse
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A new report says Missouri faces a possible earthquake insurance marketplace collapse and massive economic... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, July 09 2019 Jul 9, 2019 Tuesday, July 09, 2019 5:41:00 PM CDT July 09, 2019 in News

Suspect captured after fart gives away hiding place to police
Suspect captured after fart gives away hiding place to police
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Clay County say a poorly-timed fart led to an arrest. The Clay County... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, July 09 2019 Jul 9, 2019 Tuesday, July 09, 2019 5:33:00 PM CDT July 09, 2019 in News

Parson signs Lyndons Law to promote safer driving
Parson signs Lyndons Law to promote safer driving
JEFFERSON CITY- Gov. Mike Parson has signed a house bill known as “Lyndon’s Law,” designed to make things safer for... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, July 09 2019 Jul 9, 2019 Tuesday, July 09, 2019 4:53:00 PM CDT July 09, 2019 in News

Public says city council not transparent about city manager choices
Public says city council not transparent about city manager choices
COLUMBIA - Members of a citizens group say they think the city council is not being transparent with how it... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, July 09 2019 Jul 9, 2019 Tuesday, July 09, 2019 4:12:00 PM CDT July 09, 2019 in News

Abortion rights activists aim for public vote; opponents focus on education
Abortion rights activists aim for public vote; opponents focus on education
COLUMBIA- Groups like The American Civil Liberties Union and NARAL Pro-Choice Missouri are working to recruit volunteers to help get... More >>
23 hours ago Tuesday, July 09 2019 Jul 9, 2019 Tuesday, July 09, 2019 3:53:00 PM CDT July 09, 2019 in News

I-70/US-63 interchange in need of major revamp; still a challenge for MoDOT
I-70/US-63 interchange in need of major revamp; still a challenge for MoDOT
COLUMBIA - Drivers and MoDOT leaders say mid-Missouri's busiest highway interchange is long overdue for a revamp, but there's one... More >>
23 hours ago Tuesday, July 09 2019 Jul 9, 2019 Tuesday, July 09, 2019 3:30:00 PM CDT July 09, 2019 in News

Trump approves disaster declaration for twenty Missouri counties
Trump approves disaster declaration for twenty Missouri counties
JEFFERSON CITY, MO – President Trump has approved Missouri's request for major disaster declaration for 20 Missouri counties. Gov.... More >>
23 hours ago Tuesday, July 09 2019 Jul 9, 2019 Tuesday, July 09, 2019 3:09:00 PM CDT July 09, 2019 in Top Stories

Two charged with first-degree murder in abandoned corpse case
Two charged with first-degree murder in abandoned corpse case
COLUMBIA - The Moniteau County Prosecutor's Office filed first-degree murder charges against a man and woman Monday in connection with... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, July 09 2019 Jul 9, 2019 Tuesday, July 09, 2019 2:56:00 PM CDT July 09, 2019 in News

Fiery boat crash at lake ruled an accident
Fiery boat crash at lake ruled an accident
OSAGE BEACH - Highway patrol troopers said they ruled a boat fire at the Lake of the Ozarks on Monday... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, July 09 2019 Jul 9, 2019 Tuesday, July 09, 2019 2:01:00 PM CDT July 09, 2019 in News

Osage River reopened for recreational boating
Osage River reopened for recreational boating
OSAGE- The Missouri State Highway Patrol announced it reopened the last stretch of the Osage River on Monday afternoon. The... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, July 09 2019 Jul 9, 2019 Tuesday, July 09, 2019 1:58:00 PM CDT July 09, 2019 in News

Fire in Camden County destroys old feed store
Fire in Camden County destroys old feed store
MACKS CREEK - Fire destroyed a store in Macks Creek in Camden County Tuesday. On scene, crews found the... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, July 09 2019 Jul 9, 2019 Tuesday, July 09, 2019 12:00:00 PM CDT July 09, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 82°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 7 active weather alerts
4pm 83°
5pm 81°
6pm 85°
7pm 84°