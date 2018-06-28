Missouri Law Professor Dies On Way To Teach Class

COLUMBIA (AP) - A 54-year-old University of Missouri law professor collapsed and died on his way to teach class the first day of school.

The Columbia Missourian (http://bit.ly/qr2DAk ) reports that legal research and writing professor Greg Scott died on Monday afternoon after collapsing in a Cornell Hall hallway. The Columbia Daily Tribune (http://bit.ly/p05kBA ) said Scott suffered a heart attack.

Scott was a 1988 graduate of the Missouri law school and a full-time faculty member the past 12 years. He previously worked for the Missouri attorney general's office and a Kansas City law firm and spent several years as an adjunct professor at Missouri.

The School of Law held a memorial service for Scott on Wednesday afternoon.

(Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)