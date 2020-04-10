Missouri Law to Limit Working Hours at Mental Hospitals

7 years 9 months 5 days ago Thursday, July 05 2012 Jul 5, 2012 Thursday, July 05, 2012 2:01:47 PM CDT July 05, 2012 in News
By: Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Gov. Jay Nixon has signed legislation that could provide relief for state employees working long hours at high-security mental health facilities.

The legislation signed Thursday would prohibit employees from being required to work more than 12 hours in a 24-hour-period unless the Department of Mental Health declares an emergency workforce shortage. It would apply to the Fulton State Hospital and the sexual offender rehabilitation and treatment program in Farmington.

The bill was sponsored by Republican House member Jeanie Riddle, of Mokane, who said employees at the Fulton hospital are frequently forced to work double shifts because of staff shortages. Riddle says that puts tired workers in a dangerous situation.

The new limits would begin in July 2013.

More News

Grid
List

Hair stylists adjusting to life without the salon
Hair stylists adjusting to life without the salon
COLUMBIA - Beauty salons are usually places filled with life, laughter and therapy sessions, but now they sit empty. ... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, April 10 2020 Apr 10, 2020 Friday, April 10, 2020 1:00:00 PM CDT April 10, 2020 in News

Jefferson City Police arrest man after alleged assault
Jefferson City Police arrest man after alleged assault
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police arrested a man after having to use spike strips to stop his car early... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, April 10 2020 Apr 10, 2020 Friday, April 10, 2020 12:13:00 PM CDT April 10, 2020 in News

An online group "hunt hearts" during the COVID-19 pandemic
An online group "hunt hearts" during the COVID-19 pandemic
COLUMBIA - Following Governor Mike Parson's "Stay Home Missouri" order, Missourians are asked to continue practicing "social distancing" and stay... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, April 10 2020 Apr 10, 2020 Friday, April 10, 2020 10:59:00 AM CDT April 10, 2020 in News

Report: Border War nearing a return to the gridiron
Report: Border War nearing a return to the gridiron
COLUMBIA - The Border War may soon be making its return to the gridiron. Missouri... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, April 10 2020 Apr 10, 2020 Friday, April 10, 2020 10:10:00 AM CDT April 10, 2020 in News

Friday COVID-19 Coverage: Boone Hospital drive-thru testing site closed for Easter
Friday COVID-19 Coverage: Boone Hospital drive-thru testing site closed for Easter
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. KOMU 8 News... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, April 10 2020 Apr 10, 2020 Friday, April 10, 2020 9:52:00 AM CDT April 10, 2020 in News

Missouri plans its first elk hunt this fall after herd grows
Missouri plans its first elk hunt this fall after herd grows
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — For the first time in Missouri's modern history, the state is offering an elk-hunting season.... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, April 10 2020 Apr 10, 2020 Friday, April 10, 2020 7:19:05 AM CDT April 10, 2020 in News

Share boxes provide help for those needing it
Share boxes provide help for those needing it
COLUMBIA - The share box Mike Bellman made is small and unassuming, but it represents so much more. "A... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, April 10 2020 Apr 10, 2020 Friday, April 10, 2020 5:01:00 AM CDT April 10, 2020 in News

Columbia assisted living center confirms positive COVID-19 case
Columbia assisted living center confirms positive COVID-19 case
COLUMBIA - A resident living at Cedarhurst of Columbia assisted living center has tested positive for COVID-19. Columbia/Boone County... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, April 09 2020 Apr 9, 2020 Thursday, April 09, 2020 10:50:00 PM CDT April 09, 2020 in News

COVID-19 Town Hall: Talking to your children about the virus
COVID-19 Town Hall: Talking to your children about the virus
KOMU 8's Emily Spain talked with a family communications expert about how to talk to your children about the COVID-19... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, April 09 2020 Apr 9, 2020 Thursday, April 09, 2020 6:59:00 PM CDT April 09, 2020 in News

Similar behaviors influenced the 1918 pandemic and now COVID-19 in Missouri
Similar behaviors influenced the 1918 pandemic and now COVID-19 in Missouri
COLUMBIA – Before COVID-19 was even on the world’s radar, MU School of Health Professions associate professor Carolyn Orbann had... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, April 09 2020 Apr 9, 2020 Thursday, April 09, 2020 6:53:00 PM CDT April 09, 2020 in News

Two more insurance companies announce help for auto customers
Two more insurance companies announce help for auto customers
COLUMBIA - Two more insurance companies, both with large facilities in mid-Missouri, are taking steps to help customers out amid... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, April 09 2020 Apr 9, 2020 Thursday, April 09, 2020 6:23:00 PM CDT April 09, 2020 in Continuous News

Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: Cedarhurst of Columbia confirms resident tests positive
Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: Cedarhurst of Columbia confirms resident tests positive
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. KOMU 8 News... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, April 09 2020 Apr 9, 2020 Thursday, April 09, 2020 4:19:00 PM CDT April 09, 2020 in News

Governor Parson announces school closure order
Governor Parson announces school closure order
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson announced the closure of public and charter schools for the rest of the academic... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, April 09 2020 Apr 9, 2020 Thursday, April 09, 2020 3:17:00 PM CDT April 09, 2020 in News

UPDATE: Columbia police investigate shots fired
UPDATE: Columbia police investigate shots fired
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police officers report no one was injured after they investigated a shots fired call on Wednesday night.... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, April 09 2020 Apr 9, 2020 Thursday, April 09, 2020 3:00:00 PM CDT April 09, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by counties
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by counties
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, April 09 2020 Apr 9, 2020 Thursday, April 09, 2020 2:20:00 PM CDT April 09, 2020 in News

I-70 shooting in Montgomery County leads to arrest in Boone County
I-70 shooting in Montgomery County leads to arrest in Boone County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY - Chad Michael Kennedy, 28, of Boonville, was arrested and charged with assault, criminal action, and unlawful use... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, April 09 2020 Apr 9, 2020 Thursday, April 09, 2020 2:05:00 PM CDT April 09, 2020 in News

Local gym hosting a not so average 5K
Local gym hosting a not so average 5K
JEFFERSON CITY - Small businesses have been hit hard by COVID-19, but they are continually coming up with ways to... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, April 09 2020 Apr 9, 2020 Thursday, April 09, 2020 2:00:00 PM CDT April 09, 2020 in News

One company is extending a helping hand to local food banks
One company is extending a helping hand to local food banks
JEFFERSON CITY - Food banks are starting to feel the affects of COVID-19 as Missourians are staying home. As... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, April 09 2020 Apr 9, 2020 Thursday, April 09, 2020 1:46:00 PM CDT April 09, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 52°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
3pm 53°
4pm 55°
5pm 56°
6pm 55°