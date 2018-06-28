Missouri lawmaker censured over social media post on Trump

By: The Associated Press and Monica Madden, KOMU 8 Digital Reporter

JEFFERSON CITY - State senators have voted to formally discipline Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal, D-University City, who posted on social media last month that she hoped for President Donald Trump's assassination.

Her comment, which she apologized for and removed from Facebook on the same day, led to bipartisan calls for her to resign. She however, has not.

The Senate moved for censuring her, effective immediately. No sitting member has ever been censured in the history of the Missouri Senate.

The following statement was released Wednesday by Senate majority caucus leaders:

“The recent comments made online by one of our state senators was not only unacceptable, but it threatened the integrity of the Senate. Expressing a desire for violence against the President is egregious, unfitting and unbecoming conduct for a senator."

Chappelle-Nadal has said her remark was made out of frustration over Trump's response to a white nationalist rally in Virginia.

Majority floor leader, Mike Kehoe, R-Jefferson City, said Chappelle-Nadal would have resigned if she had her constituents' best interest in mind.

"Demonstrating a disrespect for the democratic process has no place in the Missouri Senate,” Kehoe said.

After voting to publicly censure her, the Senate once more called for her to resign and warned that she could still be kicked out.