Missouri Lawmaker Charged with Stealing Doesn't Plan on Resigning

JEFFERSON CITY - Although criminal charges were filed against him, Rep. Steve Webb, D-Florissant, does not plan to step down at this time, according to a press release sent Thursday from House Minority Leader Jake Hummel.

Hummel's statement said Webb initially told him Wednesday morning he intended to resign from his seat in the House by the end of the day, but Webb "evidently had a change of heart" when he told reporters he did not plan on stepping down.

Hummel's press release said he had permission from Webb to share his original plan to resign. The statement said Hummel believes Webb's original decision was right.

"The decision on whether or when to resign ultimately is Representative Webb's to make" Hummel's press release said. "But for the sake of his family and constituents, I strongly believe that he should follow through with his original intentions."

Webb is charged with violating campaign finance laws and stealing more than $500, but less than $25,000.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that Webb allegedly solicited money intended for the Legislative Black Caucus.

Webb was first elected in 2008.